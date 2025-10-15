Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Youth Courage founder and president, Salman Khan, and his wife have total property valued at Rs. 5,18,101 only.

In his affidavit filed along with the nomination papers before the Returning Officer for Election to Legislative Assembly 61 Jubilee Hills constituency, Salman Khan submitted that he had cash in hand of Rs. 70,000 and Rs. 14,284 in three bank accounts. His wife has Rs. 1,618 in bank account, Rs. 20,000 cash in hand and three tolas of gold.

According to his affidavit, he has no agriculture and non-agriculture land, nor residential or commercial property anywhere, nor do his three dependants (children) have any property.

The declaration in the affidavit gains significance in view of the allegations of misappropriation of funds gathered through crowdfunding through various channels.

Pending Legal Cases

In his affidavit, Salman Khan had stated that there are 14 cases registered against him in different police stations such as Humayun Nagar (585/2021), Nampally (131/2020), Mailardevpally (904/2020), Humayun Nagar (227/2022), Humayun Nagar (265/2022), Cyber Crime Station Hyderabad (1545/2022), Cyber Crime Police Station (1566/2022), Humayun Nagar (401/2023), Dabeerpura (174/2023), Begum Bazar (187/2023), Golconda (18/2023), Humayun Nagar (36/2023), Borabanda (528/2025) and Borabanda (561/2025).

Recent incident in Borabanda

The two cases registered at Borabanda were booked against him after he started his campaign in Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency. Two cases pertain to fund swindling and one case for allegedly threatening BJP MLA Raja Singh.