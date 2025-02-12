Hyderabad Youth Courage president, others booked for attacking boy

The accused was also attacked by a glass bottle.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 13th February 2025 2:21 am IST
Hyderabad Youth Courage
Hyderabad: A case has been booked against Hyderabad Youth Courage president Salman Khan, and seven others for allegedly attacking a boy over issue of erecting a ‘zakat collection and distribution’ camp at Langer Houz road.

The Langer Houz police booked case under sections 126(2), 181(1),351(2) r/w 3(5) of the BNS.
Syed Talha, the complainant who is a relative of HYC member Syed Ayub was cleaning the space for setting up a “Ramzan Project” to help the poor with ration kits and other articles.

He was attacked by Salman Khan, and his team members Hashmi, Faizan, Fardeen, Rizwan, Asim, Syed Mateen, and Irfan, which included breaking a glass bottle on him. It is being ascertained as to why the attack took place.

The police booked case on Wednesday, February 12, and started investigation its soon after.

