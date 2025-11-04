Jubilee Hills by election: Jana Sena to support BJP

Hyderabad: Giving a fillip to BJP’s campaign in the November 11 bypoll to Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena on Tuesday decided to support the saffron party.

Jana Sena’s Telangana unit president Shankar Goud met his BJP counterpart N Ramchander Rao and Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy and conveyed his party’s support to the BJP nominee, BJP sources said.

Pawan Kalyan is also likely to participate in the election campaign in support of BJP candidate L Deepak Reddy, they said.

Jana Sena is part of the NDA, and it shares power with TDP and BJP in Andhra Pradesh.

Leaders of the BJP and Jana Sena would announce their future course of action on Wednesday, the sources said.

The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack.

While the BJP has fielded Deepak Reddy, Gopinath’s widow Sunita is the BRS candidate. The ruling Congress’s candidate is Naveen Yadav, who is also supported by the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM.