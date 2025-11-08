Jubilee Hills by poll: House in Erragedda raided on suspicion of cash

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election on November 11, a house in Prem Nagar Colony in Erragadda was raided on Saturday, November 8, on suspicion that a large amount of hidden cash.

While the raid was underway, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA from Jangaon, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, along with his supporters, arrived at the spot and demanded that the media be allowed inside to cover the proceedings.

Videos circulating on social media show BRS workers confronting the police for not allowing the media to enter the house.

Ahead of the Jubilee Hills elections, a house in Erragadda was raided on Friday, November 8 on suspicion that a large amount of cash was hidden there.



Reddy stated that the media was sent into the houses of BRS leaders, including former MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and current MLC Takkellapalli Ravinder Rao, earlier on Friday.

Addressing the media outside the house, Reddy said, “The Congress government in Telangana is working in tandem with the Centre, they are breaching public trust. When we asked them to allow the media inside the house, the police allowed only two media persons inside without any cameras. The media persons weren’t allowed to enter any of the rooms during the raid.”

Houses of BRS leaders raided

Ahead of the Jubilee Hills by election, the flying squad raided house of former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy and current MLC Takkellapalli Ravinder Rao on Friday, November 7.

Teams of the flying squad arrived at Reddy’s house in Mothinagar and Rao’s house in Kukatpally.

The raid was conducted on suspicion that large amounts of cash were kept at the houses of the two leaders. As the news of the raids spread, BRS workers rushed to the locations and protested over the raid.

In a video circulating on social media, MLC Rao was seen questioning the raid, “My house isn’t even in the poll code area. How can the police enter?”