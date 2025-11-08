Jubilee Hills by-poll: KTR dares CM to seek votes based on work

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Friday, November 7, challenged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to seek votes for Jubilee Hills by-election based on the performance of the Congress government.

KTR said that the CM conceded defeat even before voting by declaring that the by-election was not a referendum on his administration. The former Telangana minister asked why Revanth Reddy was running away from the people’s verdict if he truly believed in his governance.

KTR calls for decisive verdict with a BRS win

Urging the people to deliver a decisive verdict by electing the BRS candidate in Jubilee Hills by poll to force the Telangana government to implement its six guarantees, he contrasted the BRS’ decade of governance with two years of destruction under Congress.

Addressing a roadshow in Vengalrao Nagar, KTR listed out the growth of the IT sector, construction of TIMS and other government hospitals, 42 flyovers and underpasses, one lakh double-bedroom houses and a top ranking for the State’s economy during the BRS rule.

He charged that Revanth Reddy’s tenure had reversed progress, hitting jobs across real estate, transport and small trade and driving away investment.

The former minister criticised the Congress for unleashing the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets protection Agency (HYDRAA) demolition drive on the poor while sparing the influential.

He urged voters to empower the BRS with their votes and ensure that the bulldozers would never enter their localities illegally. Displaying visuals on LED screens installed at the venue, he showed the illegal constructions and farmhouses of Congress ministers.

“If Revanth Reddy really believes in justice, let him demolish his ministers’ illegal properties. HYDRAA bulldozers should not stop at the homes of the poor,” he warned.

The BRS working president accused the Congress government of betraying every section of society including farmers, students, youth, and women by failing to deliver on the six guarantees. “If you vote for the Congress now, Revanth Reddy will take it as approval for its deception. Defeat the Congress to compel them to implement their promises,” he urged voters.

Targeting Revanth Reddy, the former minister questioned the CM’s sudden love for the late NT Rama Rao. He reminded that it was the Congress that had toppled NTR’s democratically elected government in 1982 and removed his name from the Hyderabad airport.

“The same party now garlanding his statue for votes is hypocrisy at its worst,” KTR remarked, recalling Revanth Reddy’s past comments disparaging NTR.

The Sircilla MLA called on the voters of Jubilee Hills to deliver a decisive verdict that would end two years of corruption, arrogance and administrative failure. He said the bypoll was not merely about one constituency, but about the future of four crore population of Telangana.

“Use your vote and send a strong message that Hyderabad will not tolerate deceit, misrule, and political arrogance,” he said.