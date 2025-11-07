Jubilee Hills by poll: Cash worth 3.3 crore, 701 liters liquor seized

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election, the enforcement agencies have seized cash worth Rs 3.3 crore along with 701 litres of liquor till Friday, November 7 morning.

24 cases have been registered for violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). According to official data, the value of seized liquor is Rs 4,74,322. The agencies have also seized drugs, including 2,454 kg of Ganja and 0.11 grams of MDMA. The seized drugs are worth Rs 1,97,600.

Out of the 24 MCC violation cases, 15 are pertain to election related violence, seven are related to meetings and speeches without permission.

Two are related to distribution of cash and kind with intention to lure voters.

Background of the Jubilee Hills by-election

The Jubilee Hills by-election has been necessitated due to the death of three-time Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Maganti Gopinath in April this year.

The BRS has announced Maganti Sunitha as its candidate for the by-election while the Congress has picked V Naveen Yadav as their candidate, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) picked Lankala Deepak Reddy as its candidate. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has announced that it will support the Congress candidate in the by-election.

The by election will be held on November 11 and the results will be declared on November 14.