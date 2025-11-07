TPCC complains to Telangana CEO over Bandi Sanjay’s remark on CM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday, November 7, wrote to Telangana chief electoral officer against Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his remarks against Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy while campaigning for the Jubilee Hills by election.

In his complaint, G Raghvender, member of the TPCC, stated that the Union minister violated the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) after he said that Revanth Reddy, along with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen President Asaduddin Owaisi, is trying to make Telangana a Muslim state.

Raghavender further highlighted that the Union minister urged the public to vote on the basis of religion while campaigning in the Borabada division of the constituency. Adding that seeking votes on a religious basis violates the section123(3) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and the MCC.

The TPCC member further stated that Kumar encouraged voters to take Rs 20,000 each vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), violating MСС (prohibiting inducements) and Section 123(1)(A) of RPA, 1951 (bribery)..

Bandi Sanjay’s remark

Addressing a rally in Borabanda on Thursday night in favour of BJP candidate L Deepak Reddy, Kumar said the Hindus in Jubilee Hills should become a “vote bank” and ensure victory. If the Congress or BRS candidates win, the Hindus can’t celebrate festivals, he said.

“Revanth Reddy, who was wearing the skullcap, should make Azharuddin recite a prayer and have a tilak,” the union minister said.

“Bhagya Lakshmi temple is there in the old city. Did Akbaruddin Owaisi or Asaduddin Owaisi ever have ‘darshan’ there and break a coconut or offer ‘arti’? Revanth Reddy should think about it and answer. They don’t pray or have tilak. Shamelessly, these people (Congress leaders) wear caps and are greedy for their votes,” Kumar said.

Remarking that Hindus are being killed after being identified by their religion in the Pahalgam terror attack, he said it should be checked whether the Congress leaders wearing skullcaps are real Hindus or have Pakistan in their DNA.

Akbaruddin Owaisi had said that “whether it is Reddy or Rao”, they should follow him. The Congress and BRS leaders should be ashamed after such remarks, the union minister claimed.

Alleging that the Congress and BRS leaders were offering inducements like grinders to Muslim women voters, he said Muslim women are “our daughters”. They treat Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their elder brother, he said.]

With inputs from PTI