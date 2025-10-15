Jubilee Hills by poll: Rs 10 lakh unaccounted cash seized by flying squad teams

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 15th October 2025 10:21 pm IST
Cash and liquor seized during checks by Flying Squad Teams of the Election Commission of India in Jubilee Hills constituency.
Hyderabad: Flying squad teams (FST) deployed for surveillance in the poll-bound Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency seized Rs 10 lakh in unaccounted cash in separate operations on Wednesday, October 15.

According to reports, a vehicle was intercepted at Ameerpet X road, and Rs 1.5 lakh were seized from it. Similarly, Rs 2.3 lakh were seized from Venkatgiri colony, and Rs 6.5 lakh were confiscated from Madhuranagar.

Since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on October 6, FST teams have seized Rs 88.45 lakh in cash and 225 bottles of liquor and registered 29 FIRs in violation of the MCC.

