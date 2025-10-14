Jubilee Hills by election: Flying squad teams seize Rs 88.45 lakh, 225 liquor bottles

Hyderabad: The Flying Squad Teams (FST) of the Election Commission of India (ECI) have seized Rs 88.45 lakh in cash and 225 bottles of liquor in view of the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election scheduled to be held on November 11.

A total of 29 first information reports have been registered for violation of the model code of conduct, which came into effect on October 6.

The FSTs conducted checks at various localities in Sanathnagar, Punjagutta, Madhura Nagar, Borabanda, Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Tolichowki and Golconda, where the cash and bottles were seized.

Besides these, the Static Surveillance Teams of the ECI have set up checking points at different localities in Madhura Nagar, Film Nagar, Borabanda, Punjagutta, Banjara Hills, Sanathnagar and Tolichowki.

The previous day, SST seized cash worth Rs 25 lakh from Jairam Thalasia, a resident of Seethammadhara, Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Thalasia was intercepted at Maithrivanam X roads while travelling towards Yousufguda.

The Jubilee Hills by-election is scheduled to be held on November 11, and the result will be declared on November 14. While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi has picked late Maganti Gopinath’s wife, Maganti Sunita, as its candidate, the Congress announced Naveen Yadav will be its candidate.