Jubilee Hills bypoll: AIMIM campaigns for Congress candidate

Hyderabad: The All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) stepped up its campaign in the Jubilee Hills constituency for the by-elections to be held on November 11.

AIMIM MLC conducts padayatra

The AIMIM MLC Mirza Rahmath Baig, on Thursday conducted a padayatra in the Erragadda Division of the Jubilee Hills constituency, urging the people to cast their vote for the Congress party. The AIMIM is supporting the Congress party in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Two AIMIM leaders, Mirza Rahmath Baig and Yaser Arafat, are continuously visiting the Muslim dominated localities in the constituency and campaigning in support of the Congress party.

A few more leaders, including AIMIM MLC Riyaz ul Hassan Effandi, had visited the Erragadda division and participated in the padayatra.

The AIMIM MLC and other leaders are busy with the Bihar Assembly elections campaign, and only a handful of leaders are campaigning in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Owaisi campaigns in Erragadda

A few days ago, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi held a padayatra in the Erragadda division. He also held a meeting with the local AIMIM leaders at Erragadda.

The AIMIM did not field any candidate in the by-election and instead decided to support the Congress party. The Congress candidate, B Naveen Yadav, had earlier contested the elections on an AIMIM party ticket in 2014.

The AIMIM had won two seats, Erragadda and Jubilee Hills, in the 2020 GHMC elections. The total minority voters in Jubilee Hills constituency are around 1.10 lakh.