Jubilee Hills bypoll: BRS leader accuses Owaisi of misleading minorities

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader Sheikh Abdullah Sohail has demanded to AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi to clarify his party’s stand on the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election.

In a press note, Sheikh Abdullah Sohail stated that Asaduddin Owaisi, by praising Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, is trying to mislead the Muslim community, which may ultimately result in vote division and benefit the BJP. He recalled that in the past, Asaduddin Owaisi had branded Revanth Reddy as an “RSS agent,” but today it is surprising to see him praising the same Chief Minister who once referred to RSS and Modi as his “big brothers.”

According to Sohail, during the past 22 months, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has completely ignored the issues of minorities, yet Owaisi has not raised these concerns with the state government, which exposes the double standards of the AIMIM President. He added that while AIMIM is working against Congress in Bihar, it is confusing Muslims in Jubilee Hills by extending indirect support to Congress.

He alleged that the speech delivered by Owaisi at the Sheikhpet meeting was based on a letter prepared by Revanth Reddy’s team, highlighting issues of localities such as Borabanda, Ahmednagar, Erragadda, Yousufguda, and Vengalrao Nagar in the Jubilee Hills constituency.

Sohail further said that when Maganti Gopinath was alive, two acres of land near Peeli Dargah had already been allocated for a graveyard. However, after the Congress came to power, this proposal was ignored. Now, ahead of the by-election, local Muslims are demanding land for a graveyard, and the government is trying to gain political mileage by re-allocating the already allotted land.

Sohail expressed confidence that the atmosphere in Jubilee Hills is in favour of BRS and their candidate will win with a clear majority. He said that after witnessing public sympathy for BRS, Congress leaders have grown nervous. Despite the involvement of three ministers, 18 corporation chairmen, and several Congress leaders actively campaigning in Jubilee Hills, the public is not giving them importance. For this reason, the Congress has strategically involved Owaisi to raise issues that the BRS has already been pressing the government on.