Jubilee Hills bypoll: Draft electoral rolls published

Hyderabad: The integrated draft electoral roll for the Jubilee Hills bypolls has been published and is up for filing claims and objections by voters, informed the office of Telangana’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), C Sudharshan Reddy, on Tuesday, September 2.

Claims and objections to the draft rolls can be filed till September 17. Accordingly, all objections shall be disposed of by September 25, and the final electoral roll will be published on September 30.

Draft electoral rolls can be accessed at the Electoral Registration Officer’s (ERO) office or at designated polling stations during the Booth Level Officer’s office hours. Alternatively, they can also be accessed through the CEO’s website .

All voters of the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency are requested to verify their names on the ECI website or through the Voters Helpline App and submit their claims and objections, if any, in Form-6, Form-7 and Form-8.

Voters can also appeal against any decision of the Electoral Registration Officer to the District Election Officer (DEO) of Hyderabad, under Section 24 (a) of the Representation of People’s Act, 1950.

They can also file a second appeal under section 24 (b) against the decision of the DEO, Hyderabad to the Chief Electoral Officer, Telangana.