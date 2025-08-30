Jubilee hills bypoll: District Election Officer inspects EVM godown

Hyderabad: District Election Officer and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner RV Karnan, accompanied by additional commissioner (elections) Mangatayaru, conducted a thorough inspection of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) godown at Chudibazar on Saturday, August 30.

The inspection was in the presence of political party representatives, reviewing security measures and EVM functionality, while strictly adhering to the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) guidelines for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypolls.

As per the ECI’s Guidelines, officials are making comprehensive arrangements to facilitate a smooth and fair electoral process for the upcoming by-election.

ECI announced the schedule for the special summary revision (SSR) of electoral rolls in view of the upcoming by-election in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

The updated voter list will be published on September 2. Voters can file claims for inclusion or raise objections about errors between September 2 to September 17. These claims and objections will be addressed by September 25.

The final voter lists will be released on September 30.

Jubilee Hills constituency has 3,92,517 voters, including 2,03,137 men, 1,88,213 women, and 25 transgender persons.