Telangana cabinet clears Azharuddin, Kodandaram for MLC posts

Updated: 30th August 2025 5:42 pm IST
Mohammed Azharuddin [Image: Twitter]

Hyderabad: In a surprising decision, the Telangana cabinet has reportedly cleared the names of Congress leader and ex-cricketer Mohd Azharuddin along with that of Prof M Kodandaram for MLC posts under the governor’s quota. This comes just days after the Supreme Court struck down the earlier appointment of Kodandaram and The Siasat Daily‘s editor Amer Ali Khan as MLCs by the government.

The new development of having Azharuddin as an MLC is likely a move by the ruling Congress to ensure that he is given a position so that another person can be the party candidate for the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. Azharuddin, according to party sources, does not enjoy a great reputation in the constituency as he has not been on the ground since he lost in the 2023 state polls.

According to Congress sources, party leader Naveen Yadav is likely to be the candidate for the Jubilee Hills by-election.

