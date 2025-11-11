Jubilee Hills bypoll: Tension between Congress, BRS cadre in Vengal Rao Nagar

Hyderabad: As the voting for Jubilee Hills bypoll is underway, tension prevailed in Hyderabad’s Vengal Rao Nagar after the Bhara Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Congress cadres enganged in duel on Tuesday, November 11.

The incident occurred at booth number 120 in Vengal Rao Nagar division. According to reports the Congress cadre attacked the BRS workers who were helping voters with the voting list. Videos shared on social media showed members of the both the parties engaging in physical altercation.

The BRS cadre alleged that they were attacked by the Congress to instill fear among voters.

Jubilee Hills bypoll

Polling for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election began on Tuesday morning, November 11 and will continue until 6 pm. A total of 4.01 lakh registered voters are eligible to cast their votes across 407 polling stations set up in the constituency.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Though 58 candidates are contesting, the main triangular contest is between Sunitha, wife of the late MLA representing BRS, Naveen Yadav from the Congress, and Lanka Deepak Reddy from the BJP.