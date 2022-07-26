Jubilee Hills gang rape case: 4 minor accused released on bail

Hyderabad: The fifth Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate cum Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday granted bail to four juvenile accused allegedly involved in the sensational Jubilee Hills gang rape case. Following the court’s order, the minor accused were released on Tuesday evening.

Meanwhile, another juvenile will continue to remain in juvenile Home since he has approached the Telangana High court for obtaining bail.

On May 28, this year a 17 year old minor girl was allegedly gang raped by a group of youths including five minor children and a major youth after a non-alcoholic party at a pub at posh area of Jubilee Hills. The police have arrested the youths and also seized their cars.

The opposition parties too have made an issue of the incident and blamed the police for allegedly saving the MLA’s son by not including his name in the list of accused. A video of the purported crime also went viral on social media.

On June 8, the Hyderabad police declared the arrest of six accused including the minor son of a legislator and since then they were lodged in juvenile jail while the only major accused Saduddin Malik is detained at Chanchalguda prison.