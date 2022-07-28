Jubilee Hills gang rape case: Police files charge sheet against accused

Hyderabad: Two days after the five minors accused in the Jubilee Hills rape case were released on bail granted by the Juvenile Justice Board and Telangana high court, the Jubilee Hills police on Thursday filed the case charge sheet at Nampally Metropolitan criminal courts.

The police succeeded in filing the 600 pages charge sheet within a span of 56 days. Since the five accused are minors and one is an adult, the police submitted the charge sheets before the Juvenile Justice Board and before the POCSO court.

The police have recorded the statements of as many as 65 witnesses.

The police have also enclosed the forensic reports (FSL), and DNA test results collected from the accused and from the car used in the crime.

The CDs of CCTV footage, mobile phone call data records, messages and photographs collected from the social media platforms were also included in the charge sheet.

The charge sheet says that the accused persons trapped the girl at Amnesia pub, then accompanied her to the upscale area of Jubilee Hills and sexually assaulted her in the car.