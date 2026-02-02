Hyderabad is slowly turning into a city of beautiful green corners. Amid traffic, glass buildings and busy schedules, there are cafes that feel like mini gardens. Lush plants, creepers on walls, fairy lights and open skies create calm spaces where people can breathe, sip and relax.

Siasat.com curated a list of cafes in Hyderabad that are wrapped in greenery and offer not just good food, but a soothing experience.

Trending cafes in Hyderabad 2026

1. Urban Nemo Cafe, Jubilee Hills

It feels like a tropical hideout in the heart of Jubilee Hills. Aquariums, indoor plants surround the wooden seating, while soft daylight enhances the earthy decor. The café has a fresh and youthful vibe that attracts students and young professionals. Their pasta, burgers and cold coffees are popular picks, making it a perfect place for long conversations and relaxed evenings.

2. House Of Gourmet, Jubilee Hills

House Of Gourmet offers a cosy garden style setting that instantly feels welcoming. Potted plants, warm lighting and peaceful corners create a calm atmosphere. Their continental dishes and creamy cheesecakes are well loved by regular visitors. It is an ideal spot for quiet meetups away from the city’s noise.

3. Grano Coffee Affairs, Jubilee Hills

Grano Coffee Affairs blends modern interiors with leafy elements and wooden textures. Large windows allow natural light to brighten the green décor. Known for specialty coffees and wood fired pizzas, this café makes for a refreshing brunch destination with a relaxed vibe.

4. Sobremesa, Jubilee Hills

Sobremesa charms guests with its European inspired ambience and open air seating surrounded by plants. The space feels bright during the day and softly lit in the evening. Breakfast platters, desserts and refreshing beverages pair beautifully with its breezy setting.

5. Lunar Cafe, Road No. 7, Jubilee Hills

Lunar Café has a dreamy and artistic atmosphere. Hanging plants and aesthetic decor make it popular among youngsters and creative minds. It is a cosy space to enjoy comfort food, shakes and peaceful moments with friends.

6. Brew Bite Bistro, Madhapur

In the busy tech hub of Madhapur, Brew Bite Bistro offers a green escape. Vertical gardens and plant lined walls soften the urban feel. Their sandwiches, mocktails and affordable combos starting around Rs. 299 make it a favourite among office goers.

7. Le Vantage, Jubilee Hills

Le Vantage features rooftop seating enhanced with greenery and city views. The plants around the dining space create a sophisticated yet refreshing atmosphere. Continental and Indian fusion dishes add to its appeal for special dinners.

8. Aromale Cafe, Film Nagar

Aromale Café stands out with its colourful garden theme. Leafy walls and open seating create a cheerful mood. Their desserts and aromatic coffees are perfect for leisurely evenings.

9. Summer Bistro, Jubilee Hills

Summer Bistro offers breezy outdoor seating surrounded by fresh green décor. Comfortable seating and comfort food make it a relaxed brunch destination.

10. The Bougainville, Jubilee Hills

The Bougainville reflects floral beauty through pastel tones and plant filled corners. Natural light and greenery create a romantic ambience for calm conversations.

These cafes prove that in Hyderabad, good food tastes even better when served with a touch of nature.