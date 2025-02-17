Jubilee Hills police arrest auto driver for cultivating ganja in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: An auto driver was arrested for cultivating ganja in his flat in Hyderabad’s Venkatgiri area on Sunday, February 17.

The accused has been identified as Mahmood Ali. The Jubilee Hills police reached the spot after being tipped off by a neighbour. Speaking to Siasat.com the Jubilee Hills police said, “Ali was previously a ganja consumer and over time he gathered seeds of the substance and began cultivating ganja in his flat.”

Ali has been arrested under sections 8 and 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Earlier this month, police arrested a 34-year-old man was arrested for ganja peddling and seized 200 kilograms of the drug. On specific information, the task force southeast team apprehended Jadhav Shivaram, a resident of Sangareddy district when he was transporting 200 kilograms of ganja in a car.

“Shivaram had procured the ganja from a person Subash of Odisha and came to deliver it to one Banavath Jaipal in the city. On a tip-off, he was caught at Chandrayangutta. Total property worth Rs 5 lakh was seized,” said deputy commissioner of police (DCP) South East Hyderabad, Patil Kantilal Subhash.

Shivaram purchased the ganja for Rs 4000 per kg and planned to sell to Jaipal for Rs 8000.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, (NDPS) has been booked at Chandrayangutta against Shivaram, Subhash and Jaipal. Efforts are on to apprehend Subhash and Jaipal, who are presently absconding.