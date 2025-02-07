Hyderabad police seize 200 kg ganja; smuggler arrested

Hyderabad: The commissioner’s task force along with Chandrayangutta police arrested a ganja smuggler on Friday, The police seized 200 kilograms of the ganja from him.

On specific information, the task force southeast team apprehended Jadhav Shivaram, 34, a resident of Sangareddy district while he was transporting 200 kilograms of ganja in a car.

“Shivaram had procured the ganja from a person Subash of Odisha and came to deliver it to one Banavath Jaipal in the city. On a tip-off, he was caught at Chandrayangutta,” said Patil Kantilal Subhash, DCP South East Hyderabad. Shivaram purchased the ganja for Rs 4000 per kg and was planning to sell it to Jaipal for Rs 8000.

He was on his way to L B Nagar to hand over the consignment to Jaipal when he was caught at Chandrayangutta. Total property worth Rs 5 lakh was seized.

A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, (NDPS) has been booked at Chandrayangutta against Shivaram, Subhash and Jaipal. Efforts are on to apprehend Subhash and Jaipal, who are presently absconding.