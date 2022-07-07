Jubilee Hills rape case: Court rejects bail pleas of accused for second time

Hyderabad: The minor accused allegedly involved in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case had to face yet another disappointment after the Juvenile Justice Board for the second time has rejected the bail petitions.

In the last week of June, the lawyers for the accused number two, three and five have filed the petitions afresh for the second time seeking bail.

The defence lawyers had argued that since most of the investigation is completed in the case the accused persons can be released on the bail.

But strongly opposing the bail petitions the prosecution apprised the board that the allegations against all the accused persons are grave in nature and the investigation is still in the initial stages hence granting of bail to the accused persons will hamper the investigation of the case.

Considering the counter filed by the police, the Juvenile Justice Board rejected the bail petitions.

On June 22, Juvenile Justice Board has rejected the bail of four minor accused persons after the police strongly opposed the bail plea.

Five minor accused are under detention at Juvenile Home for Boys at Saidabad and another major accused Saduddin Malik is lodged at Chanchalguda central prison.