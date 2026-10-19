Jubin Nautiyal’s father switches from BJP to Congress

Welcoming Nautiyal back into the Congress, Selja said an old associate had returned home.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:
Jubin Nautiyal performing on stage with a microphone in hand, wearing a black leather jacket.
Jubin Nautiyal's father Ramsharan joins Congress

New Delhi: Former BJP leader and the father of noted Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal — Ramsharan Nautiyal — joined the Congress on Monday, October 16.

Ramsharan Nautiyal was inducted into the party in the presence of AICC in-charge of Uttarakhand Kumari Selja, Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal and Leader of Opposition in the Uttarakhand Assembly Yashpal Arya here.

Nautiyal is the father of the renowned Bollywood singer Jubin Nautiyal, known for popular numbers like “Raataan Lambiyan” from Shershaah and “Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata” from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

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Ramsharan Nautiyal has been associated with the Congress in the past as well; he left the party about 12 years ago to join the BJP.

Welcoming Nautiyal back into the Congress, Selja said an old associate had returned home.

“Our old associate, Ramsharan Nautiyal, felt stifled within the BJP. He became disillusioned with the environment and the way things functioned there. Ramsharan Nautiyal is now rejoining the Congress party; I welcome him,” she said at a press conference here.

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Godiyal also welcomed Nautiyal into the party, expressing hope that his return would strengthen the Congress in Uttarakhand.

“Today, Ramsharan Nautiyal has joined the Congress party. I welcome him into the fold. We are confident that his presence will bolster the Congress party,” Godiyal said.

In 2022, Nautiyal contested the election from the Chakrata assembly constituency in Uttarakhand on a BJP ticket, but was defeated. He has also previously served as the chairperson of the Dehradun District Panchayat.

His switch to the Congress comes ahead of the assembly polls early next year.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Zaheer Hasan  |   Published:

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