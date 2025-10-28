Judicial commission probing Leh violence seeks information from public by Nov 28

Leh: A judicial commission probing the recent violence in Leh town of Ladakh on Tuesday issued a public notice, inviting all individuals with knowledge, information, or relevant evidence concerning the incident to record their statements by November 28.

The three-member commission headed by former Supreme Court judge B S Chauhan was notified by the Ministry of Home Affairs on October 17 to ascertain the circumstances leading to serious law and order situation in Leh on September 24, review the actions taken by the police during the situation, and assess the events resulting in the tragic loss of four lives.

“This notice is issued by and under the order of the Justice Chauhan, inviting all persons acquainted with the subject matter of the inquiry to furnish to the inquiry commission statements relating to matters as specified in the notification,” Mohan Singh Parihar, retired district and sessions judge and judicial secretary to the inquiry commission said in his public notice.

He said every statement furnished to the inquiry commission should be accompanied by an affidavit in support of the facts set out in the statement and sworn by the person furnishing the statement.

“Every person furnishing a statement shall also furnish to the inquiry commission along with the statement a list of the documents, if any, on which he/she proposes to rely and forward to the inquiry commission, wherever practicable, the originals or the true copies of such documents as may be in his/her possession or control and shall state the name and address of the person from whom the remaining documents may be obtained,” Parihar said.

He said the statements should reach the office of the inquiry commission, ADR Centre New Court Complex Melongthang, Leh within a period of four weeks on or before November 28.

On Monday, Justice Chauhan said the commission will examine the collected material from December 10 onwards and is open to meet anyone coming forward.

All citizens and parties concerned are requested to extend their cooperation to ensure a transparent and comprehensive inquiry, the commission said.