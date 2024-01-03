Judicial probe into Kaleshwaram project to begin this week: Uttam

Hyderabad: Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy has announced the commencement of a judicial probe into alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project this week.

He emphasized that those found guilty will face consequences, underlining the Congress government’s commitment to transparency.

Addressing criticism from Union Minister and State BJP president G. Kishan Reddy regarding the Congress government’s purported inaction, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy dismissed the allegations as baseless.

He highlighted the Congress government’s dedication to addressing concerns and mentioned that a team of Cabinet Ministers had visited the Medigadda barrage to assess the situation, with a report expected soon.

Responding to accusations from G. Kishan Reddy, Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy questioned the silence of the BJP during the past 10 years when the Kaleshwaram project irregularities allegedly occurred.

He noted that the TRS/BRS government in Telangana and the BJP government at the Centre collaborated for nearly 3,500 days, yet criticism is now directed at the new Congress government, which has been in power for less than a month.

The Minister also expressed concern about the BJP’s silence when the project cost escalated from Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1.27 lakh crore. These remarks come as part of the ongoing discourse surrounding the Kaleshwaram project, signaling a heightened focus on accountability and transparency.