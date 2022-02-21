Juhi Chawla pens sweet birthday wish for daughter Jahnavi

Mumbai: Actor and environmentalist Juhi Chawla took to social media to pen a loving birthday wish for her daughter, Jahnavi Mehta, who turned 21 on Monday.

The actor posted a beautiful picture of her and her daughter on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Jahnavi !! 500 trees for your special day ..!! May God Bless you and shower you with all his love…Big hug from all of us. @jahnavi_mehta @iamjaymmehta @arjun_jm5 @rallyforrivers #happybirthday”.

She added a barrage of smiling, star and heart emojis in her wishes for her lovely daughter.

The ‘Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak’ actor’s daughter was recently seen at the IPL auction with Shah Rukh Khan’s children, Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan.

Juhi had then taken to Instagram to express her pride and happiness at seeing her daughter at the IPL auction at such a young age. She posted a heart-warming video that had pictures of them.

She wrote, “Ever since she was a little girl, Jahnavi didn’t just watch IPL, she began to watch cricket. Listening intently to the commentators, she began to understand the intricacies of the game. When she was about 12 years old, we were in Bali on a family holiday. At the hotel was a coffee table book, the size of ( what used to be ) a thick telephone directory, remember those ..?? It had the life stories, achievements, records, a sort of almanac , of allllll the cricketers of the world .. In the few days that we spent at the hotel, in between her jumping into the pool and behaving like a mad hatter, she sat at the poolside gazebo and read that book cover to cover …!!! It was so unusual and so intense. Which 12 year old girl does that I wondered …? As the years have passed her interest in the game has only increased.”

Expressing Jahnavi’s reaction while watching cricket, she wrote, “When cricket is discussed, her face lights up, she is happy and enthused. Her knowledge on the topic, is to me, astounding. Jahnavi set a sort of record of being the youngest person to be allowed at the IPL Auction table 3 years ago, she was just 17. Aryan and Jahnavi attended the last Auction, and this time Suhana joined them. It is extremely kind of Mr Venky Mysore, our CEO who allows her to participate in important discussions and even encourages her to voice her views. He fondly calls her ‘Coach’. Of course, she is just like a young intern, training at the KKR camp, but she feels so puffed about it. She is where her heart is, and it shows. As a mother, I feel blessed, happy and proud of the little girl. She is extremely bright, has a long way to go, with Gods grace, she is on her way.”

Juhi is married to industrialist Jay Mehta. They also have a son, Arjun.

She was last seen in the 2019 film, ‘Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga’ with Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Sonam Kapoor and Regina Cassandra.