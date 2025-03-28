Jummat-ul-Vida prayers: Hyderabad police issue traffic restrictions

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions and diversions for Friday, March 28, 2025, in connection with Jummat-ul-Vida (last Friday of Ramzan) prayers at Mecca Masjid, Charminar, and Jame-e-Masjid in Secunderabad.

The restrictions will be in effect from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm in the South Zone and from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm in the North Zone.

Traffic Restrictions and Diversions:

South Zone

Madina Junction: Traffic from Nayapul towards Charminar will be diverted at Madina Junction towards City College.

Himmatpura Junction: Traffic from Nagulchintha/Shalibanda towards Charminar will be redirected via Hari Bowli and Volga Hotel T Junction (Khilwat side).

Chowk Maidan Kaman: Traffic heading towards Charminar from Chowk Maidan will be diverted towards Kotla Alijah or Moghalpura sides.

Motigalli: Traffic from Moosabowli towards Charminar will be diverted at Motigalli towards Khilwat Ground, Rajesh Medical Hall Shalibanda, and Fateh Darwaza Road.

Etebar Chowk: Traffic heading to Gulzar House will be diverted at Etebar Chowk towards Mandi Miralam Market or Bibi Bazar.

Sher-e-Batil Kaman: Traffic from Mitti Ka Sher will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and will be redirected towards Ghansi Bazaar to reach High Court Road/Khilwat.

Lakkad Kote Junction: Traffic coming from APAT side will be diverted at Lakkad Kote towards Mandi Mirlam Market.

North Zone

Subhash Road (Secunderabad): Closed between Mahankali PS and Old Ramgopalpet PS Junction on MG Road from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Traffic will be diverted via Rocha Bazar towards Ranigunj and Paradise Junction.

Bata X Roads: Traffic heading to Subhash Road will be redirected at Mahankali PS towards the lane adjacent to Mahankali PS or Lala Temple.

Parking Arrangements

Gulzar Function Hall for devotees from Madina and Pathargatti.

Mufeed-ul-Anam Ground for those coming from Yakuthpura, Noorkhan Bazar, Talab Katta, and Dabeerpura.

Charminar Bus Terminal for visitors from Chandrayangutta and Falaknuma areas.

AU Hospital Parking for devotees arriving from Santosh Nagar, Talab Katta, Moghalpura.

Khilwat Ground for people coming from Misrigunj, Fateh Darwaza, Hussaini Alam, and Puranapool sides.

Old Pension Office/Urdu Maskan near Chowmohalla Palace for visitors from Kishanbagh, Bahadurpura, Hussaini Alam.

RTC Bus Diversions

City buses heading towards Charminar will terminate at Afzalgunj Bus Stop. District-bound buses via Nayapul and Madina will proceed through alternate routes, including Chadarghat Rotary, Saidabad T Junction, IS Sadan, DMRL Junction, Midhani Junction, Bandlaguda Flyover, and Aramghar.

Public Advisory

Commuters are urged to follow traffic updates on social media platforms (@HYDTP on Facebook and Twitter) or call the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for assistance. Cooperation with Hyderabad Traffic Police is requested to ensure smooth travel during this period, a press release said.