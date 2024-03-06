‘Jungle Raj’ of previous regimes responsible for migration of youth, says Modi

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the ‘jungle raj’ of previous regimes in Bihar was responsible for the migration of the youth from the state.

Addressing a massive rally in Bihar’s Bettiah city in West Champaran district, PM Modi, without taking the name of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, said: “Many youth migrated (to other places) after jungle raj came to Bihar. One family was responsible for the jungle raj in Bihar. They played with the futures of the youth.

“During the jungle raj, only one family flourished in Bihar. They are concerned only about their own family. Can they be allowed to rob Bihar? It is the NDA government which has been saving the future of the youth in Bihar,” PM Modi said.

“The RJD, Congress and the leaders of the INDIA bloc are living in the 20th century. The NDA government has planned to make every house a ‘Surya Ghar’ by the installation of solar power units to generate and sell electricity in the country. The leaders of the INDIA bloc are living in the ‘lantern era’,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further said the Opposition leaders have been criticising him for speaking the truth.

“Those who believe in familialism are targeting me. They are saying that ‘Modi has no family’. I want to tell them that 140 crore people of the country are my family… every person in the country has been saying ‘Modi ka Parivar’. Had ‘Bharat Ratna’ Karpoori Thaukur been alive, they might have disrespected him as well as he had not promoted his family members in politics. They might have done the same to leaders like Ram Manohar Lohia, Jay Prakash Narayan and B.R. Ambedkar as well had they been alive,” he said.

Further slamming the leaders of INDIA bloc, PM Modi: “The leaders of the INDIA bloc are also targeting Lord Ram. Ram Lalla was in a tent for years. Bihar is the land of Goddess Sita, Luv and Kush.”

PM Modi also said that he wants to end poverty in the country and hence his government was providing free food grains, health insurance, among other amenities and facilities for poor people.

“The NDA government has reopened the fertiliser factory in Barauni and the people of the state have been getting jobs there,” the Prime Minister added.