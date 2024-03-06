Security beefed up in Kashmir ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Srinagar: Authorities in Srinagar have made elaborate security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on March 7. A large number of security personnel have been deployed outside Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar, where the PM will address a rally.

Modi will arrive in Srinagar on Thursday. It will be his first visit to Kashmir after scrapping of Article 370 in August 2019.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate development project for revamping Hazratbal shrine and Sonamarg ski drag lift during his visit.

“Adequate security measures are in place and all precautions have been taken,” a senior security official said. “Bakshi stadium and its adjoining areas will remain the main focus for security arrangements. Aerial surveillance is also being carried out at the venue.”

Barricades have been set up on roads at various parts in Srinagar city, where police and CRPF personnel were seen stopping vehicles for frisking.

Meanwhile, BJP National General Secretary and in-charge for Kashmir, Tarun Chugh, while chairing a meeting to review preparations for the PM’s rally, said that the party has geared up for a mega event. Nearly two lakh people are expected to attend the PM’s rally. According to to reports, government officials and workers have been asked to attend the rally in Kashmir.

“Kashmir’s transformation from terrorism to tourism indicates economic rejuvenation,” Tarun Chug said.

However, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday said that people in Jammu and Kashmir have no expectations from the visit of PM Nadendra Modi.

“The visit of a Prime Minister ignites hopes among the people that their grievances would be redressed and their aspirations, emotions, and feelings would be understood. However, people in Kashmir have no expectations from this visit,” PDP chief spokesperson Sohail Bukhari said during a press conference in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Bukhari said, “The basic issues of Jammu and Kashmir are not limited to the construction of roads, electricity, or water supply, although these are very important needs of the people.”

He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have passed through very tough times during the past three decades, and the sole problem is not the development here.

Security forces are patrol the streets in and around Bakshi Stadium ahead of PM Modi’s visit in Srinagar on Wednesday

