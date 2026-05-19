Jurala Project desilting works to be taken up by Telangana govt

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar has announced that the desilting of the Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) will be taken up on par with the de-silting of the minor irrigation tanks across the state.

He said that the desilting will not only help in increase in the ground water levels, but will also ensure the stability and maintenance of the reservoirs.

Referring to the Jurala Project—where massive silt accumulation has caused the water storage capacity to drop below 8 TMC—he stated that proposals have been submitted to the DRIP (Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project) to facilitate desilting and thereby enhance its water storage capacity.

He added that the desilting works to be undertaken under DRIP would not only significantly boost water storage levels but also further improve the safety and maintenance of the reservoir.

Similarly, he emphasized that desilting operations in minor irrigation tanks should be carried out prior to the onset of the monsoon season.