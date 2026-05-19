Jurala Project desilting works to be taken up by Telangana govt

Proposals have been submitted to the DRIP (Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project) to facilitate desilting of Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP), and thereby enhance its water storage capacity.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 20th May 2026 12:32 am IST
Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy has announced that desilting works at Jurala Project will be taken up along with minor irrigation tanks in Telangana.
Jurala Project- File picture

Hyderabad: Telangana Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar has announced that the desilting of the Priyadarshini Jurala Project (PJP) will be taken up on par with the de-silting of the minor irrigation tanks across the state.

He said that the desilting will not only help in increase in the ground water levels, but will also ensure the stability and maintenance of the reservoirs.

Referring to the Jurala Project—where massive silt accumulation has caused the water storage capacity to drop below 8 TMC—he stated that proposals have been submitted to the DRIP (Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project) to facilitate desilting and thereby enhance its water storage capacity.

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He added that the desilting works to be undertaken under DRIP would not only significantly boost water storage levels but also further improve the safety and maintenance of the reservoir.

Similarly, he emphasized that desilting operations in minor irrigation tanks should be carried out prior to the onset of the monsoon season.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 20th May 2026 12:32 am IST

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