Just 25 pc of ACB cases in Telangana approved for prosecution: RTI

Hyderabad: A response to a Right to Information (RTI) petition has revealed that only 25 per cent of cases registered by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) get approval for prosecution.

The RTI filed by the M Padmnabha Reddy, president of Forum for Good Governance, revealed that 621 cases were registered by the Telangana ACB in the last five years. While most government officials face disciplinary actions in their respective departments.

In 2023-24, the ACB closed 19 cases, out of which nine accused were convicted and 10 were acquitted. In 2024-2025, 22 cases were closed with 12 convictions and 10 acquittals. The ACB courts are disposing of just 20 cases annually.

Based on the data, the Forum for Good Governance urged Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy to take measures to curb corruption in the state.

ACB nabs official over bribe for Osmania University renovation

On December 16, the ACB nabbed a deputy executive engineer at Osmania University for accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000.

The accused officer, working at the Building Division of the university, was caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) when he accepted part payment of Rs 6,000 from a complainant out of Rs 11,000 for doing an official favour, a release from ACB said.

The official favour was “for releasing the bills amounting to Rs 7.37 lakh towards the renovation works executed by the complainant at Maneru Boys Hostel, OU campus, and for not causing any obstacles in future contract works at the OU campus,” it said.

Earlier, the accused officer had accepted an initial bribe of Rs 5,000 through a digital payments provider, the ACB said.

The bribe of Rs 6,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused officer, the ACB said, adding he performed his duty “improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage”. The case is under investigation.

With inputs from PTI