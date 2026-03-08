LIVE Israel–US attack on Iran Day 9: Two security men killed in Iran strikes in Kuwait

The US–Israel war on Iran entered its ninth day on Sunday, March 8, amid intensifying military exchanges and mounting political tensions in Tehran, including expectations that Iran could soon announce its new Supreme Leader.

Israel launched strikes on fuel depots and energy facilities in Tehran, triggering large fires across the capital. Shortly afterwards, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) retaliated with missile attacks targeting ahgʻḥ refinery in Haifa, marking a sharp escalation in the conflict.

According to Reuters, sources close to Iran’s leadership said clerical authorities are accelerating the process of selecting the country’s next Supreme Leader, with a decision possibly expected on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it has carried out around 3,400 strikes across Iran since Israel and the United States launched their war against Tehran on February 28.

Two Kuwaiti border security personnel killed while on duty

9:19 am IST: Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior confirmed that two members of the General Administration of Land Border Security were killed at dawn while performing their national duty.

Drone strike hits fuel tanks at Kuwait airport

9:03 am IST: Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said firefighting teams are battling a fire in fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport after they were targeted by a drone.

High-rise fire erupts in Kuwait City

8:15 am IST: A massive fire engulfed a high-rise building in Kuwait City early Sunday, lighting up the night sky, according to a report by the Associated Press.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately clear, but it occurred as Kuwait faced a wave of drone and missile attacks linked to Iran’s regional strikes amid the ongoing conflict.

CENTCOM rejects Iranian claims of US ‘deception’

8: 05 am IST: US Central Command (CENTCOM) dismissed Iranian claims that American “deception” diverted its drones and missiles from military targets.

“The Iranian regime recently claimed via its verified United Nations account that its missiles and drones were diverted from their course due to American effects and deceptions. Fake news,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

It added that US forces worked alongside regional partners to repel what it described as Iran’s “deliberate, indiscriminate and irresponsible targeting of civilian airports, hotels and residential neighbourhoods.”

Kuwait intercepts three ballistic missiles in its airspace

8 am IST: Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said it detected three hostile ballistic missiles that entered the country’s airspace and intercepted and destroyed them.

Saudi Arabia intercepts three drones east of Riyadh

7:55 am IST: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said air defence systems intercepted and destroyed three drones east of the capital, Riyadh.

Kuwait says air defences responding to missile and drone attacks

7:48 am IST: Kuwait’s Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems are currently responding to missile attacks and hostile drones, as sirens sounded across the country.

GCC condemns Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait infrastructure

7:40 am IST: Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretary-General condemned Iranian attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait infrastructure as serious acts of aggression.

He added that such attacks threaten regional security and stability.

Australia receives requests from Gulf countries for protection against attacks

7:32 am IST: Australia has received requests from Gulf countries seeking protection against drone and missile attacks, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

7:32 am IST: Australia has received requests from Gulf countries seeking protection against drone and missile attacks, Foreign Minister Penny Wong said.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, Wong said Australia will not participate in any offensive action against Iran or deploy ground troops as part of the US–Israeli campaign. She added that Australia's support for the US–Israeli offensive is in the national interest but will not extend to sending troops.

Israel claims strike on IRGC Quds Force commanders in Beirut

7:25 am ImST: The Israeli military said it carried out a “precise strike” targeting key commanders of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Force’s Lebanon Corps who were operating in Beirut.

Drone attack targeting Riyadh’s diplomatic quarter foiled

7: 15 am IST: Saudi forces have foiled a drone attack targeting the capital’s diplomatic quarter, according to the kingdom’s Defence Ministry.

In a statement posted on X, the ministry said there was no material damage or civilian injuries from the attack.

The ministry earlier said its air defences had intercepted and shot down at least 15 drones that entered Saudi airspace.

Kuwait reports attack on Social Security building

7:10 am IST: Kuwait said there has been an attack on its Public Institution for Social Security.

The attack caused material damage to the institution’s main building, authorities said.

Israeli strike hits hotel in Beirut, four killed

7:05 am IST: At least four people have been killed and 10 others wounded in an Israeli attack on a hotel in Beirut, according to Al Jazeera Arabic, citing Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Kurdish forces intercept drone over northern Iraq

6:56 am IST: Kurdish Peshmerga forces shot down a drone over the Kurish region of Sulaimaniyah in northern Iraq amid a series of aerial attacks on the area, according to news outlet Rudaw.

Footage posted by Rudaw on X showed flames and smoke after Kurdish forces fired at an object in the sky.

Blast heard near US embassy in Oslo

6:50 am IST: Norwegian police said a loud blast was heard near the US embassy in the capital, Oslo.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion or who was involved, police said in a statement.

“The police are in dialogue with the embassy, and there are no reports of any injured persons,” the statement added.

Drone attack hits fuel tanks at Kuwait airport

6:45 am IST: Kuwait’s government said a drone attack targeted fuel tanks at Kuwait International Airport.

In a statement posted on X, the government said competent authorities and firefighting teams are responding to a fire at the site.

Iran launches missiles towards Israel

6:34 am IST: The Israeli military said several missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel, adding that air defence systems are operating to intercept the incoming projectiles .

Qatar intercepts most Iranian missiles

6:30 am IST: Qatar said its air defences intercepted most missiles launched from Iran in an attack on Saturday involving 10 ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles, with no casualties reported.

The Defence Ministry said forces intercepted six ballistic missiles, while two fell into Qatar’s territorial waters and two landed in an uninhabited area without causing damage or injuries. Both cruise missiles were also intercepted, it added.

Saudi Arabia intercepts 14 drones in its airspace

6:22 am IST: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence said it intercepted and destroyed 14 drones that entered the kingdom’s airspace.

Eight drones were intercepted within Saudi airspace, while another six were shot down east of Riyadh, the ministry said in separate posts on its official X account.

Israeli strike destroys ambulance in Tehran

6:15 am IST: An ambulance was destroyed and engulfed in flames following an Israeli strike in the Iranian capital, Tehran, according to Fars, a news agency affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

A video posted by Fars on X showed a vehicle on fire as a person in an emergency suit attempted to extinguish the flames.

Mojtaba Khamenei injured in Israeli assassination attempt

6:10 am IST: Mojtaba Khamenei, son of slain Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was reportedly injured after surviving an Israeli assassination attempt during the launch of the “Lion’s Roar” military operation on February 28, which coincided with the United States’ Operation Epic Fury, according to media reports.

Mojtaba is widely seen as a leading candidate to succeed his father as the next leader of the Islamic Republic.

The reports added that his wife, Zahra Haddad Adel, was killed in the strikes.