Mumbai: Gear up for another high-profile celebrity wedding as Arjun Tendulkar, IPL cricketer and son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is set to marry Saaniya Chandhok. Ahead of the main ceremony scheduled for March 5, the couple’s mehendi function went viral on Tuesday, with both the Tendulkar and Chandhok families coming together for a lavish pre-wedding celebration.

Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali hosted a grand ceremony for their son in Mumbai on March 3. Arjun is set to tie the knot with Saaniya, a businesswoman and granddaughter of Mumbai-based industrialist Ravi Ghai.

Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok age gap

What has caught public attention is the age difference between the couple. Saaniya, born on June 23, 1998, is slightly older than Arjun, who was born on September 24, 1999. Though minimal, the age gap has become a talking point as it mirrors Sachin Tendulkar’s own love story.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok (Instagram)

When Sachin married Anjali in 1995, their relationship was considered unconventional, as Anjali is six years older than him. Over the years, their marriage has been admired as one of Indian cricket’s strongest and most enduring partnerships.

The 26-year-old cricketer got engaged to Saaniya Chandhok on August 13, 2025, in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family.

Pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar

In February, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani hosted the couple at a pre-wedding celebration at their Jamnagar residence, with glimpses from the event widely shared on social media.

The wedding ceremony on March 5 is expected to be a star-studded affair.