Mumbai: After the grand wedding of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, another high-profile wedding celebration is grabbing headlines and it is of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son, Arjun Tendulkar. With pre-wedding festivities underway, the sangeet ceremony was held on March 3 and was attended by several well-known personalities.

Among those who drew attention was Afreen Khan, wife of former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan, who made a rare public appearance at the event. The celebrations took place at the Royal Western India Turf Club in Mumbai, where guests were seen posing briefly for the media before entering the sangeet and mehendi ceremony.

Afreen, however, chose not to reveal her face to photographers and was seen wearing a black burqa with a face veil.

Yusuf Pathan’s brother, former cricketer Irfan Pathan, along with his wife Safa Baig, was also part of the star-studded guest list for the evening.

About Afreen Khan, Yusuf Pathan’s wife

Afreen Khan, a Mumbai-born qualified physiotherapist, is known for maintaining a low public profile while supporting her husband’s career in sports and politics. She met Yusuf Pathan in 2011 while working in Vadodara, where she was reportedly hired as his personal physiotherapist.

Their professional association soon turned into a personal bond, and the couple tied the knot on March 27, 2013, after receiving their families’ consent.

The couple are dotting parents to two sons, Ayaan and Riyaan. While a few wedding photographs of Afreen are available online, she has largely stayed away from public life since her marriage and continues to maintain her privacy.