Video: Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok tie the knot

Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun Tendulkar has finally married his fiancee Saaniya Chandhok today, March 5, in Mumbai.

The much-anticipated wedding has brought together several well-known faces from the cricketing world as well as Bollywood, turning the ceremony into a star-studded affair.

Arjun Tendulkar-Saaniya Chandhok’s wedding

The wedding is reportedly being held at a luxury hotel in Mumbai that is connected to Saaniya’s business family. Several of Sachin’s close friends and former teammates have already started arriving to attend the celebrations. Among the prominent guests spotted were former India captain MS Dhoni along with his wife Sakshi.

Former cricketers Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble, Yuvraj Singh and Irfan Pathan were also seen arriving for the wedding festivities. From Bollywood, veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan were among the first celebrities to reach the venue.

Pre-wedding ceremonies, engagement

The wedding celebrations began earlier this week with the couple’s haldi and sangeet ceremonies, which were held in Mumbai on March 3 and 4. The couple had earlier got engaged on August 13, 2025, in a private ceremony attended by only close friends and family members.

In February, the couple also attended a special pre-wedding celebration hosted by Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani at their Jamnagar residence, where close friends and family members gathered for a puja ceremony.

Arjun Tendulkar, Saaniya Chandhok’s relationship

Arjun and Saaniya share a long-standing connection as their families have known each other for many years. Sachin has reportedly known Saaniya’s grandfather, Mumbai industrialist Ravi Ghai, for decades. Interestingly, Arjun and Saaniya were formally introduced by Arjun’s sister Sara Tendulkar, who is said to be Saaniya’s close friend. What began as an acquaintance soon turned into a friendship and eventually blossomed into love.

While Arjun continues to build his cricket career with appearances in domestic cricket and the IPL for the Mumbai Indians, Saaniya has made a name for herself as an entrepreneur by running a successful pet spa chain.

With family, friends and celebrities in attendance, the couple’s wedding has become one of the most talked-about celebrations in the cricketing world today.