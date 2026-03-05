Mumbai: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar’s son and star all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar tied the knot with his fiancee and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok on Thursday in a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai. The couple, who got engaged in August last year, celebrated their big day with close family members and friends from the cricketing and business world.

Soon after the ceremony, a video from Arjun and Saaniya’s wedding began circulating widely on social media.

As Sachin Tendulkar officially welcomed Saaniya as his daughter-in-law, fans also grew curious to know more about the woman who has now joined one of India’s most celebrated cricketing families.

Here is a quick look at Saaniya Chandhok’s education, career and net worth.

Saaniya Chandhok’s Educational Qualification

Saaniya Chandhok, 27, is the daughter of Sunny Chandhok and Gaurika Ghai Chandhok and comes from a prominent Mumbai-based business family. Her academic background is now grabbing the attention of many online.

According to reports, Saaniya graduated from the prestigious London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) in 2020 with a degree in Business Management. She further pursued her passion for animal care and completed a diploma as a Veterinary Technician from the Worldwide Veterinary Service in 2024.

Current Work

Apart from being known as Arjun Tendulkar’s wife, Saaniya has established her own identity as an entrepreneur. She is the founder and director of Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury pet wellness venture based in Mumbai that she launched in 2022.

The pet care brand offers specialised treatments including Korean Microbubble therapy and Japanese hydrotherapy for pets. As a certified veterinary technician, Saaniya actively focuses on improving pet wellness services in the city.

Saaniya Chandhok’s Net Worth 2026

Saaniya Chandhok reportedly has a personal net worth estimated between USD 100,000 and USD 500,000 (approximately Rs. 80 lakh to Rs. 4 crore), according to multiple reports.

She also belongs to the well-known Ghai family, which runs the Graviss Group, a business conglomerate with interests in hospitality and food. The group owns the InterContinental Marine Drive hotel in Mumbai, manages Baskin-Robbins franchises in India and also operates the ice cream brand The Brooklyn Creamery.

The Graviss Group reportedly recorded revenues of over Rs. 624 crore in FY24 and has an estimated valuation exceeding Rs. 1,000 crore.

We wish Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok a very happy married life.