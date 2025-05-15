Did you know that in the time it takes to drive to Srisailam from Hyderabad, you can land in a completely different country? Oman, a stunning blend of deserts, mountains and culture, is only a 3-hour flight from Hyderabad. For anyone craving a short international break that doesn’t involve jet lag or visa headaches, this Arabian neighbour is a hidden gem.

Despite being quite close, Oman usually remains off the radar for many Indian travellers, overshadowed by flashier destinations like Dubai or Doha. But that is exactly what makes it special. Oman offers an authentic, unhurried experience steeped in tradition. It is a destination that invites you to slow down, explore and truly unwind.

Just a 3-hour flight away from Hyderabad

One of the biggest advantages for Hyderabadis is how easy it is to reach Oman. With direct flights being operated by airlines like Oman Air, Air India and IndiGo, getting to Muscat takes around 3 hours from Hyderabad. That is quicker than a road trip to many weekend spots within Telangana. Daily flights make it feasible even for a spontaneous weekend trip.

Indian travellers can apply for an e-visa, and those with a valid US, UK or Schengen visa may even be eligible for a visa-on-arrival. Furthermore, airfare is often reasonably priced, starting at as cheap as Rs. 15,000 as per SkyScanner. Oman makes for one of the most accessible international destinations for Hyderabadis.

Why is Oman worth the trip? Place to visit

Unlike more commercial Gulf destinations, Oman retains its old-world charm with elegant souks, huge mosques, untouched natural wonders and a deeply rooted sense of tradition. The capital city, Muscat, offers a graceful introduction to the country with its majestic Sultan Qaboos Grand Mosque, the vibrant Mutrrah Souq and a scenic corniche. Just outside the city, nature lovers will find magic in places like Wadi Shab and Wadi Bani Khalid, these natural canyons come with turquoise pools and are ideal for a day of hiking.

Adventurers can head to the golden dunes of Wahiba Sands where they can experience desert life with camel rides, dune bashing and camping under stars. For cooler climates and breathtaking views, the Hajar Mountains are the place to go. Jebel Akhdar, also known as the Green Mountain, is known for its pleasant weather, while Jebel Shams offers a dramatic view of what’s called the Grand Canyon of Arabia.

History buffs, too, can enjoy here as the country boasts centuries-old forts in Nizwa and Bahla, as well as the picturesque mud-brick village of Misfat Al Abriyeen. Oman’s long coastline is equally captivating, offering serene beaches, turtle nesting sites in Ras Al Jinz, and the biodiverse Daymaniyat Islands.

For Hyderabadis, Oman proves to be especially good because of its food. It is no surprise that Hyderabadis are obsessed with Arabian food, and Oman offers plenty of options that are comforting and feels like home.

So the next time you are planning a weekend escape, maybe you can look past the usual hill stations or beach towns and go global.