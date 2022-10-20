‘Just Jhumla & Jhoot’: KTR slams BJP on unfulfilled promises to Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana IT, Industries minister KT Rama Rao slammed the BJP-led Centre’s failure in fulfilling several promises to the state and said that the saffron party’s promises are just ‘Jhumla and Jhoot’.

TRS social media convenor Y Sathish Reddy tagged BJP national chief JP Nadda, the party’s candidate for Munugode bypoll K Rajagopal Reddy and the party’s state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and asked whether the promises made by the saffron party have been fulfilled.

“This is what ‘JP Nadda’ has promised in 2016, – 300 bed hospital in Marriguda – Fluoride research center in Choutuppal – Special assistance to fluoride victims How many of it have fulfilled? Kindly answer

@JPNadda ji ,

@krg_reddy ,

@bandisanjay_bjp garu?

“In 2016, as the then Union Health Minister JP Nadda ji promised a hospital for Marriguda, Research Centre at Choutuppal but did his NPA Government deliver?”

KTR responded to the tweet and said: “Just jhumlas and jhoot is what BJP and Nadda is all about.”

In 2016, as Union Health Minister @JPNadda Ji promised👇 but did his NPA Govt deliver?



Just Jumlas & Jhoot is what BJP & Nadda is all about https://t.co/QWTE8dgnvN — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 20, 2022

Battle lines are drawn for the by-election in Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana. It will be a three-cornered contest in the November 3 bypoll, whose outcome will be crucial ahead of the next year’s Assembly elections in the state.

The by-election will be a battle of prestige for all three main contestants – ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and opposition Congress and Bharatiya Jana Party (BJP).

The Assembly seat fell vacant following the resignation of Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, who quit Congress to join BJP.

As a win in the byelection is expected to give a psychological advantage ahead of the 2023 battle, the key players are going all out to register a victory.

After wresting Dubbak and Huzurabad from TRS in last two years, BJP is looking to score a hat-trick of bypoll victories. The ruling party, which wrested Huzurnagar from Congress and retained Nagarjunasagar, is leaving no stone unturned to stop the saffron surge.

The Congress is desperate to retain Munugode to register its first bypoll win since the 2018 elections.

The BJP has fielded Rajagopal Reddy as its candidate while TRS has nominated K. Prabhakar Reddy, who had won the seat in 2014 polls but lost to Rajagopal Reddy in 2018.

The Congress has fielded a woman. Palvai Sravanthi is daughter of former MP Palvai Goverdhan Reddy.

A total of 47 candidates remained in the fray after the late date for withdrawal of nominations ended Monday.

As many as 130 candidates had filed their nominations of which 47 were rejected by the election authority on technical grounds. Of the remaining 83 candidates, 36 withdrew their nominations before the deadline on Monday.

All the 36 who withdrew their nominations had filed their papers as independents.

Besides the candidates of three main political parties, contestants from 11 smaller parties are in the fray. The other parties include Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).