Telangana: Fee hiked in engineering colleges; MGIT to collect Rs 1.6 lakh

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Wednesday issued a GO for finalizing the fee structure in 159 engineering colleges in the state. It was issued based on the recommendation by the Admission and Fee Regulation Committee (AFRC)

As per the GO, the number of colleges that will be collecting more than one lakh fees has reached 40 whereas the minimum fee has been raised to Rs. 45, 000. The new fee structure will be in force for the next three years.

Though the government gave nod to raise the fee in engineering colleges, no decision has been made on the fee reimbursement scheme.

MGIT to collect Rs 1.6 lakh per annum

For the next three years, Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Technology (MGIT) is going to collect the highest fee i.e., Rs. 1.6 lakh per student per annum.

The fee of CVR college of engineering has been fixed at Rs. 1.5 lakh whereas, CBIT, Vardhaman College of Engineering, and Vasavi College of Engineering will collect Rs. 1.40 lakh per annum.

Though the government gave nod for increasing fees in engineering colleges in Telangana, it clarified that it was based on the information uploaded by the colleges online. If anything is false, the fee structure will be revised, govt added.

Telangana tuition fee reimbursement scheme for students of engineering colleges

Earlier, eligible Telangana students used to get a minimum fee of Rs 35000 under the tuition fee reimbursement scheme.

Now, despite rise in the minimum fee to Rs. 45000, there is no confirmation whether the fee reimbursement scheme amount will also increase.

The decision to increase the fees for engineering courses in various private colleges in Telangana will not only make pursuing engineering courses costly for students but also increase the burden on state government exchequers as the government has to reimburse the entire college fees of students who bag ranks under 10000 in the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET).