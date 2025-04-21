‘Just like your father..’ Ex-MLA Zeeshan Siddique gets death, extortion threats

A police team has reached Zeeshan Siddique's Bandra residence to record his statement, the official added.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 21st April 2025 11:06 pm IST
Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan siddique
Baba Siddique and his son Zeeshan siddique- PTI

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra MLA and NCP leader Zeeshan Siddique on Monday claimed he has received a death threat via emails warning he would be “killed the same way” as his father Baba Siddique if he didn’t pay Rs 10 crore to a person claiming to be a ‘D-company’ member.

A police official said after receiving a complaint, they have launched a probe into the death threat and extortion demand, and are in the process of recording the statement of Zeeshan Siddique.

Former state minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by gunmen on Dussehra day last year outside his son Zeeshan’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra area.

Talking to PTI, Zeeshan Siddique said, “Since the last three days I am receiving emails continuously, with content that ‘you would be killed just like Baba Siddique if you don’t pay Rs 10 crore’. The sender claimed to be a member of the D-company and warned me not to contact police.”

The NCP leader said threatening messages were sent to his personal email account.

The sender claimed the ‘D-company’, a name given to Mumbai’s organized crime syndicate founded by fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and not the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, was behind the killing of Baba Siddique, he said.

“Fed with the repeated emails I contacted the Bandra police,” said the former MLA.

A police team has reached Zeeshan Siddique’s Bandra residence to record his statement, the official added.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st April 2025 11:06 pm IST

