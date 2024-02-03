From Rs 850 to Rs 1.7 crore: Tracking Munawar Faruqui’s salary

Mumbai: Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who recently clinched the Bigg Boss 17 trophy, is currently celebrating his huge victory. After spending 105 days in the Bigg Boss house, he emerged as the winner on January 28, taking home a substantial prize money of Rs 50 lakhs, a shining trophy and a brand new car.

Munawar, who is currently one of the most trending celebrities of telly ville, has seen a remarkable financial journey from his humble beginnings. Let’s have a look.

Munawar Faruqui’s first salary

His career started as a salesman in a gift shop at the age of 12, earning a meagre Rs 850 per month. He later ventured into stand-up comedy, earning Rs 10,000 for his first script on an Alt Balaji show, “Cold Lassi Chicken Masala.”

Fees For Stand-Up Comedy Shows

With significant growth in his career, Munawar Faruqui now reportedly charges between Rs 1.5 to 2.5 lakhs per performance for stand-up shows. With a massive Instagram following of 11.9 million, he commands around Rs 15 lakhs for a sponsored post.

Munawar Faruqui’s Lock Upp Earnings

His participation in Kangana Ranaut-hosted shows Lock Upp season 1 reportedly earned him Rs 2.5 to 3 lakhs per week, totalling around Rs 28 to 30 lakhs for the 10-week stint. Winning the show added Rs 20 lakhs to his earnings.

Munawar Faruqui Bigg Boss 17 Earnings

Munawar’s most recent earnings are from Bigg Boss 17 where he charged Rs 7 to 8 lakhs per week, accumulating approximately Rs 1 to 1.2 crores for his 15-week stay. Combined with the prize money, Munawar Faruqui’s total earnings from the show amounted to around Rs 1.7 crores.

Fans are now curious to know what Muanwar Faruqui has in store for them next.