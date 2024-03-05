Justice after 10 years of struggle: Ex professor G N Saibaba’s wife

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2024 4:10 pm IST
Justice after 10 years of struggle: Ex professor G N Saibaba's wife
Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba with his wife Vasantha Kumari

New Delhi: Former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba’s wife Vasantha Kumari on Tuesday expressed huge relief on his acquittal in the Maoist links case, saying justice is delivered after 10 years of struggle.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court acquitted Saibaba in the case, noting the prosecution failed to prove the case against him.

Also Read
Professor GN Saibaba, 5 others acquitted in Maoist links case

Kumari said her husband’s reputation was never at stake as people who knew him believed in him. She also thanked lawyers and activists who supported Saibaba during the struggle.

MS Education Academy

The High Court also set aside the life sentence imposed on the 54-year-old.

A division bench of Justices Vinay Joshi and Valmiki SA Menezes also acquitted five others accused in the case.

“The prosecution has failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt the case against the accused persons,” the HC said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th March 2024 4:10 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button