Justice-led panel to review Bidadi Township amid BJP-JDS protest

Bengaluru: The Bidadi Township project has taken a fresh turn with the Karnataka government constituting a committee headed by a sitting judge on Saturday, August 8, to comprehensively examine concerns and suggestions raised over the proposed development.

The move comes amid strong opposition from the BJP and JD(S), which have announced a joint padayatra on August 9 and 10 against the project, citing concerns over land acquisition and farmers’ interests.

The committee, headed by Justice Guhanathan Narendar, comprises retired Chief Secretary S.V. Ranganath, retired Additional Chief Secretary S.R. Umashankar and retired IAS officer Prasanna Kumar. It has been asked to submit its report to the government within 30 days.

ಬಿಡದಿ ಟೌನ್ ಶಿಪ್ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಗಳ ಸಮಗ್ರ ಪರಿಶೀಲನೆಗೆ ನ್ಯಾಯಮೂರ್ತಿ ಗುಹನಾಥನ್ ನರೇಂದರ್ ನೇತೃತ್ವದ ಸಮಿತಿ ರಚನೆ



ಬಿಡದಿ ಟೌನ್ ಶಿಪ್ (ಗ್ರೇಟರ್‌ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು ಸಮಗ್ರ ಉಪನಗರ) ಯೋಜನೆ ವಿಚಾರವಾಗಿ ವ್ಯಕ್ತವಾಗುತ್ತಿರುವ ವಿಭಿನ್ನ ಅಭಿಪ್ರಾಯಗಳನ್ನು ಪರಿಶೀಲಿಸಿ ವರದಿ ನೀಡಲು ನ್ಯಾಯಮೂರ್ತಿ ಗುಹನಾಥನ್ ನರೇಂದರ್ ನೇತೃತ್ವದ ಸಮಿತಿ ರಚಿಸಲು ನಮ್ಮ… — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) August 8, 2026

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the government would not forcibly acquire land from farmers for the township project. He said the committee would examine the proposal from legal, humanitarian and comprehensive development perspectives before making its recommendations.

“The committee will examine the project within the framework of legality, humanitarian considerations and comprehensive development and submit its recommendations. The government will respect the aspirations of the people and take everyone into confidence while shaping the project,” Shivakumar said.

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The Chief Minister said the proposal for developing an integrated satellite township near Bidadi dates back to 2006. With demand for investment around Bengaluru increasing in recent years, the government decided to revive the stalled project while seeking to minimise displacement of residential areas and ensure better value for landowners.

The government has also assured that public suggestions, objections and views will be considered while finalising the project.

The BJP and JD(S), however, have opposed the proposal and are preparing for a joint padayatra. The Opposition parties have alleged that the project could adversely affect farmers and have vowed to raise the issue both on the streets and in the legislature.

The constitution of the committee is expected to provide an opportunity for a detailed review of the project amid growing political and public opposition. Its recommendations will play a key role in determining the government’s next course of action on the Bidadi Township proposal.