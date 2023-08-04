Justice Rohit Deo of Bombay HC resigns, says can’t work against self-respect’

Justice Deo was appointed as judge of Bombay HC in June 2017 and was due to retire in December 2025.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th August 2023 3:20 pm IST

Nagpur: Bombay High Court Justice Rohit Deo on Friday said he has resigned.

BookMyMBBS

Justice Deo of Nagapur bench made the announcement in court in the presence of several lawyers following which his matters for the day stood discharged.

Justice Deo did not specify the reason behind his decision to resign but said he “cannot work against his self-respect”, according to a lawyer who was present in the courtroom.

MS Education Academy

In 2022, Justice Deo acquitted former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in an alleged Maoist links case and quashed the life imprisonment imposed on him noting that the trial proceedings were “null and void” in the absence of a valid sanction under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Also Read
One should behave responsibly while uploading WhatsApp status: Bombay HC

The Supreme Court stayed the order and ordered the Nagpur bench of HC to hear the case afresh.

Justice Deo last week stayed the operation of a Maharashtra Government Resolution (GR) of January 3 through which the state was empowered to cancel punitive proceedings initiated by the revenue department related to the illegal excavation of minor minerals by contractors engaged in construction or execution work of the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway.

On Friday, he told the lawyers present in court he wants them to continue working hard and apologised for being strict with them on occasions.

Justice Deo was appointed as judge of the Bombay High Court in June 2017 and was due to retire in December 2025.

Before being appointed as judge of HC, Justice Deo also worked as Advocate General for the Maharashtra government in 2016.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th August 2023 3:20 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button