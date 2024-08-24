Justin Bieber, his wife Hailey welcome their first child, share adorable post

Washington: Pop star Justin Bieber and his model-entrepreneur wife Hailey Bieber have announced the birth of their first child, reported People.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin wrote, “WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER.” Hailey shared the same photo to her Instagram Stories soon afterwards with the child’s name and a teddy bear and blue heart emoji.

Pattie Mallette, Justin’s mom, tweeted, “CONGRATULATIONS @justinbieber & Hailey. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BABY JACK!!”

The couple first revealed that they were expecting a child in May 2024, announcing the good news on Instagram. A representative for Hailey shared that the model was just over six months pregnant at the time.

Hailey donned a long, lacy white dress and a veil in the vow renewal video. She also provided a couple images of herself and Justin standing in a field. Justin stood behind her, arms around her tummy, displaying their matching wedding bands.

She kept her caption simple, just tagging her husband.

The couple tied the knot in September 2018 in a New York City courthouse just two months after getting engaged. They later celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends, exchanging vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Hailey earlier addressed rumours about her pregnancy, remarking on if they affected her. “Recently, everybody was like, ‘Oh my God, she’s pregnant,’ and that’s happened to me multiple times before,” she told the outlet.

“There is something that’s disheartening about, damn, I can’t be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, ‘Oh yeah, I don’t give a s—.'”

“When there comes a day that that is true, you, you as in the internet, will be the last to know,” she candidly added.

Although she has previously addressed bringing her children away of the spotlight, the model stated at the time that she believed it’s “probably totally unavoidable.”

“That was before I was married. Didn’t know who I was going to be married to at the time, I’m sure,” she continued.

Despite her hesitations, the model said that motherhood “is something that I look forward to.” “It’s also such a private, intimate thing. It’s something that’s going to come when it comes.”

“And it’s just, honestly, at the end of the day, so hilarious how much people…care. Let me do what I want with my body and you guys can do what you want to do with your body — and let’s just let it be that,” she said.

Justin also earlier stated that he wanted to start a family with Hailey but shared in December 2020 that he was respecting his wife’s timeline.

“I am going to have as many [babies] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe,” the “Baby” singer said at the time. “But, yeah, it’s her body and whatever she wants to do. … I think she wants to have a few,” reported People.