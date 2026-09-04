Juvenile among seven held for realtor’s murder in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Six persons were arrested and a juvenile detained on Thursday, September 3, for murdering a real estate businessman in Hyderabad on August 30 on suspicion of black magic.

On August 30, the victim, Mohammed Mehbub Ali, 53, was found murdered near Almas Hotel, Vattepally. Based on a complaint by Ali’s son, the Falaknuma police registered a case of murder under Section 103 (1) (murder) 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) read with Section 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 27(2) (using prohibited arms and ammunition) of the Arms Act.

The accused were identified as Mirza Mohsin Baig, Mohammed Imran Ahemad, Mohammed Naseer, Shaik Akram, Mohammed Abrar Ali, Mohammed Sami and the juvenile.

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An investigation into the murder revealed that Baig suspected that Mehbub performed black magic on his mother, Tahera Begum, causing her prolonged illness. He also suspected that Mehbub was responsible for the death of his maternal uncle, Mohammed Khaleel, through black magic.

Baig allegedly informed his cousin Imran about the same, and the latter suggested that Mehbub be eliminated. Imran also assured that he would secure bail for Baig and the co-accused. All seven accused then allegedly planned to murder Mehbub.

On August 30, the accused learnt that Mehbub was at Almas Hotel, so they allegedly gathered at Ayaan Darbar Hotel, procured six knives and daggers and proceeded towards the spot on two scooters. They allegedly stopped Mehbub near the Almas Hotel and attacked him indiscriminately, causing wounds to his head, chest, hands and other parts of the body, resulting in his death.