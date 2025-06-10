Mumbai: Jackson Wang is a famous singer, rapper, and dancer from Hong Kong. He was born on March 28, 1994. Before becoming a music star, he was a professional fencer! He became popular as a member of the K-pop group GOT7, which debuted in 2014 under JYP Entertainment. Later, Jackson started his own company called Team Wang, where he creates music and fashion.

He has released popular solo albums like “Mirrors” and “Magic Man”, and his new album “Magic Man 2” is coming soon. Jackson is known for mixing styles like K-pop, hip-hop, R&B, and rock.

Why Are We Talking About Him?

Because Jackson Wang arrived in Mumbai, India, on June 10! This is his second time in India — the first was for Lollapalooza 2023, where fans loved his energy and kind nature.

This time, Jackson is staying in Mumbai for seven days. He’ll be doing interviews, podcasts, and meeting Bollywood stars like Hrithik Roshan and Diljit Dosanjh. He also plans to explore Indian culture and try local food.

At the airport, he wore an all-black outfit, waved at fans, and greeted everyone with a “Namaste,” which fans loved!

Jackson Wang’s Net Worth 2025

Jackson Wang is not just a music star, he’s also a smart businessman. His net worth is around Rs. 865 crore (100 million USD). He owns Team Wang Design, a fashion brand, and works with top companies in music, gaming (NIP Group), and fashion.

He also owns a luxury apartment in Hong Kong worth Rs. 43 crore and wears super expensive watches and clothes from brands like Louis Vuitton, Cartier, and Fendi.