Hyderabad: Released in 2001, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham became one of Bollywood’s most iconic family dramas, featuring a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, and Kareena Kapoor. One little-known fact about its production is that the entire initial budget of Rs. 3 crore was spent just on the Bole Chudiyan song.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, who assisted Karan Johar on the film, revealed this surprising detail.

The Chaotic Song Shoot

Nikkhil recalls the chaos on the Bole Chudiyan set: “Our very first set was for Bole Chudiyan. Karan Johar fainted on set. Kajol had issues with her lehenga and couldn’t dance. There was complete chaos 200 dancers, 300 junior artistes. We even manufactured jhoomars (chandeliers) because Karan wanted everything to look grand.”

Yash Johar’s Reaction

When Yash Johar, the film’s producer, realized the budget had already been exhausted on the song, he calmly reacted. Nikkhil recalls, “Yash ji made us sit down for a chai break and asked, ‘Didn’t you make a budget for this film?’ I said yes. He asked, ‘How much was it?’ I said, ‘I don’t remember.’ He then pulled out the paper I had given him, read it aloud ‘Rs. 3 crore’ and said, ‘The set you’ve created has already cost more than that.’ He tore the paper and told us, ‘Now, you make the film!’”

The Passion for Filmmaking

Reflecting on the era, Nikkhil shared, “Earlier, there was a nasha to make movies. Yash Johar once had to consider selling his house for his films. We are so consumed by box office numbers now. Those filmmakers would be shocked if they saw what cinema interviews have become.”

Despite the chaos, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham became a massive success, leaving behind a lasting legacy in Bollywood cinema.