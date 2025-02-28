KA Abbas Memorial Lecture: MANUU hosts Islamicate influence in Bombay cinema

Hyderabad: The Film Club of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) organized the first KA Abbas Memorial Lecture on Thursday (February 28).

The distinguished speaker was Prof Ira Bhaskar, retired faculty from the School of Arts and Aesthetics at Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

The lecture, titled “Islamicate Cultures of Bombay Cinema,” explored the profound influences of Islamic culture on films produced in Bombay throughout cinema history.

The event, held at the Cultural Activity Centre on campus, attracted a diverse audience including undergraduate and postgraduate students, PhD scholars, and faculty members from various departments.

It marked the beginning of a new annual event at the University honouring the legacy of Khwaja Ahmad Abbas, the renowned filmmaker, screenwriter, and journalist.

Dr. Meraj Ahmed Mubarki, Assistant Director at the UGC-MMTTC and President of the University Film Club, emphasized the significance of the event: “Organizing the lecture in memory of KA Abbas represents a crucial step in recognizing cinema’s role as both a cultural repository and a means of social commentary. Abbas’ work exemplified how films can serve as powerful vehicles for social change while remaining rooted in our rich cultural traditions.”

Prof Bhaskar’s lecture examined the intricate tapestry of Islamicate aesthetic and cultural elements that have shaped Bombay cinema’s distinct identity. “The poetic sensibilities, musical traditions, and architectural motifs of Islamicate culture have contributed immeasurably to the visual and narrative language of Indian cinema,” noted Professor Bhaskar in her presentation.

“These influences transcend religious boundaries and have become an integral part of our shared cinematic heritage,” she added.

Meraj Ahmed, Assistant Professor at the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism and Secretary for Cultural Activities at the university, highlighted the educational value of the lecture: “Events like these provide our students with critical historical context for understanding the evolution of Indian cinema. Professor Bhaskar’s insights into how Islamicate cultural elements have been integrated into mainstream Bombay films helps students appreciate the complex cultural exchanges that have shaped our national cinema.”

The lecture sparked engaging discussions among attendees, with many students expressing appreciation for the opportunity to engage with film history from a cultural studies perspective.

The Film Club plans to make the K A Abbas Memorial Lecture an annual event, inviting prominent film scholars and practitioners to address various aspects of Indian cinema’s rich heritage and evolution.

“KA Abbas’s legacy reminds us that cinema can be both artistically significant and socially purposeful,” Mubarki said.