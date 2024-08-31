KA Paul files PIL in Telangana HC against turncoat MLAs, seeks action

The bench instructed him to submit an affidavit regarding his claims and scheduled the next hearing for the following week.

Updated: 31st August 2024 7:29 am IST
Praja Shanthi Party chief Dr KA Paul alleges that the official machinery has prevented lakhs of votes from getting polled to him.
Hyderabad: Evangelist and Praja Shanthi Party president KA Paul filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Telangana High Court on Friday, August 30, demanding action against MLAs who defected from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) to the Congress party since the latter coming to power in 2023.

During the proceedings, a bench led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J Sreenivas Rao questioned the necessity of a new PIL, given that similar cases had already been heard and a judgment was pending.

Paul argued that his PIL presented distinct points compared to those submitted by political parties.

