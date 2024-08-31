Hyderabad Pharma City land acquisition: Govt appeals 1-judge bench order

Hyderabad: The Telangana government filed an appeal with the Telangana High Court contesting a single judge’s ruling that mandated the government to restart the land acquisition process for the proposed Pharma City in Ibrahimpatnam, Hyderabad.

The judge criticized the government for its failures in determining compensation for farmers since 2017, leading to the annulment of previous acquisition notifications and the requirement for a fresh start in the acquisition process.

The farmers have raised objections over the appeal stating that the state government did not submit it within the designated timeframe.

Land acquisition row

The land acquisition controversy surrounding the Hyderabad Pharma City project has been marked by significant opposition from local farmers and legal challenges.

The project, which aims to establish a large pharmaceutical industrial park near Mucherla involves the acquisition of approximately 19,333 acres of land in the Ranga Reddy district.

Farmers from around 20 villages are resisting the acquisition, primarily due to compensation issues, claiming that the rates offered by the government are substantially lower than the prevailing market rates.

Procedural irregularities alleged

The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation initiated the land acquisition process in 2016, but it has faced numerous allegations of procedural irregularities.

Farmers argue that the government has violated the Supreme Court’s rulings regarding compensation for assigned lands and has been opaque in its acquisition process.

Many farmers have had to resort to filing Right to Information (RTI) requests to obtain details about the acquisition notifications, which has hindered their ability to challenge environmental clearances effectively.

Protests have erupted in response to the government’s actions, with farmers staging demonstrations and organizing a “maha padayatra” to voice their grievances.

They accuse the government of using coercive tactics to force them to relinquish their land, often citing threats and misinformation campaigns.

The farmers have also expressed concerns about the environmental impact of the project, fearing forced displacement once industrial operations begin.

Legal challenges have compounded the situation, with the Telangana High Court intervening on multiple occasions.

In a recent ruling, the court nullified a notification for acquiring land in Yacharam mandal, ordering the government to restart the acquisition process.